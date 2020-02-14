Education Minister inspects collapsed roof of a school in Rehri Goth

Sindh Minister for Education, Labor & Human Resource Saeed Ghani on Friday visited Government Primary Mohammad Amin Jat School in Rehri Goth to inspect the roof of one room of the school which was reportedly collapsed on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education, Labor & Human Resource Saeed Ghani on Friday visited Government Primary Mohammad Amin Jat School in Rehri Goth to inspect the roof of one room of the school which was reportedly collapsed on Thursday.

The Minister issued directives to the District education Officer for inspection of the school by the Sindh Works and Services department, said a statement.

Saeed Ghani visited the whole building of the school including all the rooms as well and observed that in view of the numbers of children in the school, new rooms be built along with the repair and maintenance of roofs.

He also visited other primary and secondary schools in Rehri Goth areaas well as visited number of other public schools located in the Lath Basti and reviewed the teaching process.