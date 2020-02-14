UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Minister Inspects Collapsed Roof Of A School In Rehri Goth

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

Education Minister inspects collapsed roof of a school in Rehri Goth

Sindh Minister for Education, Labor & Human Resource Saeed Ghani on Friday visited Government Primary Mohammad Amin Jat School in Rehri Goth to inspect the roof of one room of the school which was reportedly collapsed on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education, Labor & Human Resource Saeed Ghani on Friday visited Government Primary Mohammad Amin Jat School in Rehri Goth to inspect the roof of one room of the school which was reportedly collapsed on Thursday.

The Minister issued directives to the District education Officer for inspection of the school by the Sindh Works and Services department, said a statement.

Saeed Ghani visited the whole building of the school including all the rooms as well and observed that in view of the numbers of children in the school, new rooms be built along with the repair and maintenance of roofs.

He also visited other primary and secondary schools in Rehri Goth areaas well as visited number of other public schools located in the Lath Basti and reviewed the teaching process.

Related Topics

Sindh Education All Government

Recent Stories

Dry weather with cool night likely in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary for regularization of contractual ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi holds mushaira in memory of ..

2 minutes ago

Mushahid Hussain Sayed hails Turkish President for ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Journalist Golunov Receives Apology From P ..

6 minutes ago

Agriculture dept in liaison with relevant departme ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.