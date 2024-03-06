Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases (KIKD) will be affiliated to Karachi Metropolitan University and efforts are being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases (KIKD) will be affiliated to Karachi Metropolitan University and efforts are being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC.

He said this while speaking in the inaugural ceremony of the expansion project of KIKD here.

The Mayor Karachi said that the rapid increase in kidney disease is alarming, in developing countries it is not customary to take annual medical examinations and preventive measures, and there is a very cheap test to find out the health of the kidneys.

He said that a large number of young people are also suffering from kidney disease; pan, gutka, bettel nuts and snuff are also affecting the kidneys badly.

The Mayor said that KIKD has set the best example of treating patients without discrimination and here thousands of patients are being brought out of darkness and illuminated with the light of life. With the extension project completed even better facilities will be available to the patients coming here, he said.

Municipal Commissioner S.M.Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in City Council Dil Muhammad, Dr. Khurram Daniyal, Masood Nawab and others were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that on the newly constructed third floor of the hospital building two 12 bedded separate wards have been established, apart from this, portable, X-ray machine, ECG and modern conference room have also been added.

He said that diagnostic facilities are available free of cost to patients in the laboratory, treatment facilities are provided at very low cost in the radiology department while 170 dialysis machines are serving daily 90 percent of the patients belonging to the poor and underprivileged sections.

The Mayor Karachi said that there are 14 major hospitals of KMC in Karachi. A large number of poor and middle class people get treatment from these hospitals, people do not pay attention to their health according to international standards and most of the time patients are brought to government hospitals in very critical condition.

He said that every person should take care of his health as more than 100,000 people are suffering from kidney disease in Karachi every year.

The Mayor Karachi said that Karachi Medical and Dental College has been given the status of a university. It will officially start from August, September.

He said that the breast cancer is emerging as a big problem and its treatment will be worked on in Central district, for the betterment of Karachi and its citizens. We as a nation have to think together and decide. Taking every decision in the larger interest of the city with good intentions and focusing on the same things that are visible while efforts are being made to upgrade KMC hospitals, he said.