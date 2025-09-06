Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated With Great Religious Fervor And Solemnity In Quetta
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was observed in the provincial capital of Balochistan Saturday with deep religious fervor and solemnity. Prayers, processions, and special events marked the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, commemorating the 1500th blessed birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The main procession commenced from Mian Ismail Mosque on Toghi Road, led by renowned scholar Allama Shehzad Attari along with other respected Ulema. To ensure the safety of participants, the procession was closely monitored through Safe City cameras, and approximately 4,000 personnel from the Police, Frontier Corps (FC), and Balochistan Constabulary (BC) were deployed across the city.
The route of the main procession was sealed off to general traffic, allowing devotees to participate freely.
A second major procession also emerged from Qambarani Road, drawing a large number of participants. Both processions converged at Bacha Khan Chowk for a central gathering, where scholars and religious leaders delivered sermons highlighting the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Throughout the procession routes, volunteers offered water and refreshments (sabeel) to attendees. Vehicles and motorcycles were adorned with elaborate decorations, and cakes were cut at various points to celebrate the joyous occasion.
The main procession departed from Bacha Khan Chowk at noon and passed through Liaquat Bazaar, Prince Road, Masjid Road, and Shahrah-e-Iqbal before reaching Manan Chowk. It concluded before the Zuhr prayer, after which participants dispersed peacefully to their respective areas following a collective prayer.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with great religious fervor and solemnity in Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions held peacefully in ICT under tight security3 minutes ago
-
Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor in KP3 minutes ago
-
Cadet College Petaro marks Defence Day3 minutes ago
-
Mobile health clinics in flood-hit Gujrat launched3 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses nine judges over vilating code of conduct13 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Extend Eid Milad-un-Nabi Greetings to Nation and Muslim Ummah13 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations held at flood relief camp13 minutes ago
-
Minister pays tribute to Pakistani Armed forces on Defence Day23 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood urges nation to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings33 minutes ago
-
Flood level slightly drops at Kotri as barrage awaits super deluge53 minutes ago
-
Defence Day of Pakistan commemorated in Mirpurkhas53 minutes ago