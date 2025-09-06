Open Menu

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated With Great Religious Fervor And Solemnity In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with great religious fervor and solemnity in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was observed in the provincial capital of Balochistan Saturday with deep religious fervor and solemnity. Prayers, processions, and special events marked the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, commemorating the 1500th blessed birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The main procession commenced from Mian Ismail Mosque on Toghi Road, led by renowned scholar Allama Shehzad Attari along with other respected Ulema. To ensure the safety of participants, the procession was closely monitored through Safe City cameras, and approximately 4,000 personnel from the Police, Frontier Corps (FC), and Balochistan Constabulary (BC) were deployed across the city.

The route of the main procession was sealed off to general traffic, allowing devotees to participate freely.

A second major procession also emerged from Qambarani Road, drawing a large number of participants. Both processions converged at Bacha Khan Chowk for a central gathering, where scholars and religious leaders delivered sermons highlighting the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Throughout the procession routes, volunteers offered water and refreshments (sabeel) to attendees. Vehicles and motorcycles were adorned with elaborate decorations, and cakes were cut at various points to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The main procession departed from Bacha Khan Chowk at noon and passed through Liaquat Bazaar, Prince Road, Masjid Road, and Shahrah-e-Iqbal before reaching Manan Chowk. It concluded before the Zuhr prayer, after which participants dispersed peacefully to their respective areas following a collective prayer.

