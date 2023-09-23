Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2023 | 02:31 AM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) preparations in full swing in Rwp Division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH) are in full swing in Rawalpindi Division as Milad-Un-Nabi would be celebrated with religious fervor and reverence on September 29 (Friday).

Rawalpindi city is beautifully being decorated and all the arrangements are being finalized to celebrate the birth of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting manner and with religious fervour.

The roads, streets and buildings in the division are being decorated by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings.

A number of programs are being chalked out to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.

Different Naat committees in the city are organizing Naat competitions to celebrate 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

Like every year, the government and religious organizations have planned several activities to celebrate the annual event.

As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions would be held in all areas of Rawalpindi city.

Strict security arrangements would be made to ensure the security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The Punjab government has directed all the district and tehsil administration officers to take strict security measures in this regard.

In this connection the main procession of Milad-Un-Nabi would start in the morning from Bunni Chowk Rawalpindi and after passing from Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, would end at central Jamia Mosque.

The district administration is finalizing a plan for the security of the faithful on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

The entry of tractor-trolleys, trucks and other heavy vehicles would be prohibited at the route of the main procession.

Ulema and people belonging to different sects of life have also been urged to play their role in maintaining law and order to foil the nefarious designs of the miscreants.

The city district government would set up a control room for the surveillance of the processions and reviewing security arrangements.

