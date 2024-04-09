Open Menu

Eid Shopping Craze Reach To Climax In Malakand, Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Eid shopping craze reach to climax in Malakand, Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Like other cities of Pakistan, the Eid shopping craze on Tuesday reached to climax in the Swat and Malakand districts.

Great rush is being witnessed in garments, shoes and sweets outlets at Mingora, Saidu Sharif and Batkhela.

People of all walks of life including youth visited shopping centres in droves and selected appropriate items for themselves and loved ones.

Swati Chappal's demand also increased manifold as an Eid special offer.

