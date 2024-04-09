Eid Shopping Craze Reach To Climax In Malakand, Swat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Like other cities of Pakistan, the Eid shopping craze on Tuesday reached to climax in the Swat and Malakand districts.
Great rush is being witnessed in garments, shoes and sweets outlets at Mingora, Saidu Sharif and Batkhela.
People of all walks of life including youth visited shopping centres in droves and selected appropriate items for themselves and loved ones.
Swati Chappal's demand also increased manifold as an Eid special offer.
Recent Stories
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Spiritually motivated youngsters benefit thousands of needy faithful by arranging iftari during Rama ..8 minutes ago
-
WDD collaborates DFAN to combat substance abuse among women, girls8 minutes ago
-
Mehndi, jewelry top sold festive items on Eid8 minutes ago
-
Artificial jewelry, readymade garments attract people on eve of Chand Raat8 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews traffic arrangements for Eid to facilitate citizens18 minutes ago
-
PM announces Daanish Schools expansion to realise Quaid's Pakistan dream28 minutes ago
-
ATSC decides 137,316 cases in 202348 minutes ago
-
Chairman J&K People's Freedom League extends Eid greetings to Muslims48 minutes ago
-
Over 100 children to celebrate Eid at CPWB48 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Qatari Amir exchange Eid greetings; discuss bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
KU declares results of LLB Part-I, II annual exam 20221 hour ago
-
Ban imposed on aerial firing, one wheeling on Eid in Dera1 hour ago