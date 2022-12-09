UrduPoint.com

Eight Cops Suspended For Involvement In Criminal Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 03:40 PM

KOHAT, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) ::The District Police Officer, Kohat, Abdur Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Friday suspended eight police officials for their involvement in criminal activities and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

The Regional Information Office informed that the action was taken against head constables and constables after their involvement in illegal activities was ascertained. The suspended police officials included head constable Jamshed, constables Ishaq Ali, Rahim Gul, Sayed Fakhrud Din, Pervaiz Ali, Muhammad Tahir, Ahmad Raza and driver Hamid Ali.

The District Police Officer warned the police that there was no room for torture and illegal confinement of innocent people in police lockups. The police officials indulged in criminal activities have no place in the police force. He said police officials and officers must keep themselves at distance from such social ills that affect the prestige and status of the force.

