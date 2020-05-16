UrduPoint.com
Eight Doctors Of Ayub Teaching Hospital Promoted To Grade 19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

Eight doctors of Ayub Teaching Hospital promoted to Grade 19

At least 8 Senior Medical Officers working at Ayub Teaching Hospital Complex in Grade 18 were promoted to Grade 19 by the Board of Governor on the recommendations of the departmental promotion board

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :At least 8 Senior Medical Officers working at Ayub Teaching Hospital Complex in Grade 18 were promoted to Grade 19 by the Board of Governor on the recommendations of the departmental promotion board.

Medical Director of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Ayub Teaching Hospital Complex Prof: Dr.

Ahsan Aurangzeb vide notification No PS-MD (MTI-ATD)/741-45 dated 16/05/2020 has ordered with reference to BOG meeting held on 12/05/202 based on the IMC and departmental promotion committee held respectively on 09/04/2020 and 18/03/2020.

Senior doctors who were promoted are Dr. Daud Iqbal, Dr. Samia Naz, Dr. Yasmeen Akhtar, Dr. Hassam Saqib Lodhi, Dr. Nadeem Gohar, Dr. Imran Farooq, Dr. Aisha Khan and Dr. Sardar Ayub. No change of departments has been made and all the promoted doctors will be working in their respective departments.

