UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Gamblers Arrested In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:22 PM

Eight gamblers arrested in sialkot

Police have arrested eight accused who were involved in gambling and also recovered stake money from their possession in the Kotli Loharan area

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight accused who were involved in gambling and also recovered stake money from their possession in the Kotli Loharan area.

According to Sialkot police spokesperson, crackdown against criminal elements was underway on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, a police team arrested as many as eight accused gamblers including- Bootay Shah, Hassan Abbas, Husnain Abbas and Faisal during a raid at their den in Kotli Loharan.

Police also recovered Rs. 21,400 stake money from their possession.

The police had arrested the accused after registering a case against them.

Further investigations were underway, said police.

Related Topics

Police Sialkot Kotli Loharan Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Afghan authorities refuse landing to Plane carryin ..

7 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

26 minutes ago

IUB holds Int'l conference on impact of mathematic ..

2 minutes ago

Australia halts AstraZeneca shots for under 50s ov ..

2 minutes ago

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.