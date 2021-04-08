Eight gamblers arrested in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested eight accused who were involved in gambling and also recovered stake money from their possession in the Kotli Loharan area

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight accused who were involved in gambling and also recovered stake money from their possession in the Kotli Loharan area.

According to Sialkot police spokesperson, crackdown against criminal elements was underway on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, a police team arrested as many as eight accused gamblers including- Bootay Shah, Hassan Abbas, Husnain Abbas and Faisal during a raid at their den in Kotli Loharan.

Police also recovered Rs. 21,400 stake money from their possession.

The police had arrested the accused after registering a case against them.

Further investigations were underway, said police.