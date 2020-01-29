UrduPoint.com
Eight Outlaws Held In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:35 PM

Eight outlaws held in Karachi

Eight accused were arrested by Karachi police under the charges of looting a warehouse, street crimes and drug peddling from different parts of the City

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Eight accused were arrested by Karachi police under the charges of looting a warehouse, street crimes and drug peddling from different parts of the City.

The police also recovered six pistols with rounds, 400 grams of Charas and a motorcycle from the possession of the suspects, said a police statement on Wednesday.

The accused are identified as Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Arsalan, Asif alias Chooto, Younas, Muhammad Ali, Taimor Alias Sheena and Atir.

The arrested suspects are nominated in the cases registered with the police stations, including Gulshan-e- Iqbal, Frere, PIB, Korangi and Khokhrapar.

