Election For Presiding Officer Of Four Tehsils Of District Abbottabad To Be Held On 25 January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Like other districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold the elections for Presiding Officer of four tehsils of Abbottabad district including Tehsil Abbottabad, Havelian, Lorra and Lower Tanawal on January 5, 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Like other districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold the elections for Presiding Officer of four tehsils of Abbottabad district including Tehsil Abbottabad, Havelian, Lorra and Lower Tanawal on January 5, 2023.

According to the notification issued by the ECP on Saturday, all returning officers will call a meeting of Tehsil councils and will also issue nomination papers to the candidates at 01.00 PM on the same day.

Polling for the Presiding Officer will be held under open division and after completing the election process from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the Returning Officer will take oath from the successful candidate.

After the announcement of the election schedule by ECP, all the candidates have increased their efforts to vote and support from the party leadership and councilors and a series of meetings with members of the Tehsil Council has started.

The strategy of Tehreek-e-Insaf has not yet been seen but they have claimed a surprise for the election while the leadership of PML-N including Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha are openly campaigning for their nominated candidate, Naeem Khan Chamanka, at various places.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has given complete authority and tasks to the Tehsil Chairman Havelian Atif Munsif Khan to decide on the candidate himself and they also claimed that the majority of the members of Tehsil Havelian are in contact with Chairman Atif Munsif and for the election.

