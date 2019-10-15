Elements attempting to create unrest not sincere with country: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that those elements attempting to create unrest were not sincere with the country and its people

He was talking to the assembly members belonging to different districts, who called on him at his office here. Usman Buzdar said that those indulging in politics of anarchy will never succeed.

Pakistan was presently confronted with internal and external challenges and those attempting to create unrest were not sincere with the country, he added.

People of Pakistan would not allow anyone to create instability, he said adding that the whole nation was standing united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM said that Imran Khan had become a spokesperson for Kashmiri people at the international forum.

He also listened to the problems of Assembly Members relating to their respective Constituencies and also issued orders for resolving them.

Those who met the chief minister included Members National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood, Advisor Faisal Jewana, Members Provincial Assembly Sher Akbar Khan, Khurram Ijaz Chatha, Umer Aftab Dhillon, Muhammad Mavia, Abida Bibi, Momina Waheed, Muhammad Mamoon Tarar, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Sadia Sohail, Muhammad Tariq Tarar, Nazir Chohan and others.

Chairman P&D, secretaries of C&W, Specialised Health & Medical education, Primary & Secondary Health, Schools Education, Higher Education, Housing, Local Government and officials concerned were also present on this occasion.