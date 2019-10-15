UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elements Attempting To Create Unrest Not Sincere With Country: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:05 PM

Elements attempting to create unrest not sincere with country: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that those elements attempting to create unrest were not sincere with the country and its people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that those elements attempting to create unrest were not sincere with the country and its people.

He was talking to the assembly members belonging to different districts, who called on him at his office here. Usman Buzdar said that those indulging in politics of anarchy will never succeed.

Pakistan was presently confronted with internal and external challenges and those attempting to create unrest were not sincere with the country, he added.

People of Pakistan would not allow anyone to create instability, he said adding that the whole nation was standing united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM said that Imran Khan had become a spokesperson for Kashmiri people at the international forum.

He also listened to the problems of Assembly Members relating to their respective Constituencies and also issued orders for resolving them.

Those who met the chief minister included Members National Assembly Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood, Advisor Faisal Jewana, Members Provincial Assembly Sher Akbar Khan, Khurram Ijaz Chatha, Umer Aftab Dhillon, Muhammad Mavia, Abida Bibi, Momina Waheed, Muhammad Mamoon Tarar, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Sadia Sohail, Muhammad Tariq Tarar, Nazir Chohan and others.

Chairman P&D, secretaries of C&W, Specialised Health & Medical education, Primary & Secondary Health, Schools Education, Higher Education, Housing, Local Government and officials concerned were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Punjab Provincial Assembly Government Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Dubai World Congress fo ..

35 minutes ago

UN says 85 civilians killed, 373 wounded during Af ..

17 seconds ago

ITU, a UN body, praises UAE ties

1 hour ago

Russia's RDIF, UAE's Mubadala Sign 6 Investment Co ..

19 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Plus Ratio Quam Vis Gold Me ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Supreme Court Decision Not Solution to Cat ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.