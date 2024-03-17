Elements Behind Campaign Against Martyrs To Face Stern Action: Attaullah Tarar
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday
the government was fully aware of the challenges facing the country
and steps were required to tackle economic problems.
Addressing a press conference here at the PML-N Secretariat, he said that Prime
Minister Shehbaz Sharif had shared his agenda aimed at stabilizing the country's
economy.
He said the Premier had taken up all matters seriously, including reducing government
expenses, privatisation of certain state-owned entities. "Restructuring of the Federal board of Revenue and tax reforms are major initiatives the government is undertaking to increase the tax net. All these measures are being taken to reduce the burden on poor people and to bring elites in the tax net," he maintained.
He said that international economic journals like Bloomberg had termed
the appointment of the Finance Minister a good step, adding that international
journals had acknowledged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a potential
to overcome economic challenges through reforms.
He said: "Political stability leads to economic stability and sincere efforts are
being made in this regard."
He strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan,
in which seven soldiers, including two officers, were martyred.
He said that Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar was also martyred, who was
the only brother of five sisters. He said how painful and tragic it was for his family. "Law enforcement agencies, the people of Pakistan, politicians and almost every segment of society
have rendered a lot of sacrifices in the war against terrorism," he added.
Attaullah Tarar paid tribute to all martyrs of Mir Ali including Lieutenant Colonel
Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar and strongly condemned
the malicious campaign launched by social media accounts associated
with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
"The PTI is involved in disrespecting martyrs,” he said, citing some examples such as May 9, when state institutions came under attack, martyrs’ memorials were vandalised, and the Lasbela helicopter crash was ridiculed.
The Federal Minister for Information said that the smear campaign against
martyrs was not acceptable and it had not only hurt the sentiments of families of
martyrs but also the entire nation.
He said those who were behind the vile campaign were being identified and stern
action would be taken against them. He said that accounts involved in the malicious campaign had been reported to relevant platforms but unfortunately the accounts were still operational.
He said, "One can resort to political criticism but for God sake, stop promoting an anti-Pakistani
agenda."
He said, "Martyrs are the pride of the country and a guarantee of its survival."
Attaullah Tarar said that it was a high time to get united in the larger interest
of the country and certain red lines should not be crossed at all.
The minister alleged that some political elements wanted to harm the
national economy for their vested interests through negative tactics like
writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund.
He said it was a mission of the government to ensure development
in the country besides making the lives of people prosperous.
He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
should have openly condemned those who had demonstrated outside the IMF building and
made online petitions to revoke Pakistan's GSP plus status. "There is a need to promote national harmony. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talked about a charter of reconciliation just to put the
country on track to real development," he added.
He said that anything against the country's integrity was not acceptable, adding that
all political parties should condemn such actions and make collective efforts to
strengthen the country.
To a question, he said that many accounts involved in the vile campaign were being
operated from outside the country but some followers of the accounts were also
in Pakistan. He said that many accounts were also being operated from Pakistan, adding
that a legal action would be taken against the elements involved in the vile
campaign so that such elements meet their logical end.
