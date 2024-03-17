Elements behind campaign against martyrs to face stern action: Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday

the government was fully aware of the challenges facing the country

and steps were required to tackle economic problems.

Addressing a press conference here at the PML-N Secretariat, he said that Prime

Minister Shehbaz Sharif had shared his agenda aimed at stabilizing the country's

economy.

He said the Premier had taken up all matters seriously, including reducing government

expenses, privatisation of certain state-owned entities. "Restructuring of the Federal board of Revenue and tax reforms are major initiatives the government is undertaking to increase the tax net. All these measures are being taken to reduce the burden on poor people and to bring elites in the tax net," he maintained.

He said that international economic journals like Bloomberg had termed

the appointment of the Finance Minister a good step, adding that international

journals had acknowledged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a potential

to overcome economic challenges through reforms.

He said: "Political stability leads to economic stability and sincere efforts are

being made in this regard."

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan,

in which seven soldiers, including two officers, were martyred.

He said that Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar was also martyred, who was

the only brother of five sisters. He said how painful and tragic it was for his family. "Law enforcement agencies, the people of Pakistan, politicians and almost every segment of society

have rendered a lot of sacrifices in the war against terrorism," he added.

Attaullah Tarar paid tribute to all martyrs of Mir Ali including Lieutenant Colonel

Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar and strongly condemned

the malicious campaign launched by social media accounts associated

with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"The PTI is involved in disrespecting martyrs,” he said, citing some examples such as May 9, when state institutions came under attack, martyrs’ memorials were vandalised, and the Lasbela helicopter crash was ridiculed.

The Federal Minister for Information said that the smear campaign against

martyrs was not acceptable and it had not only hurt the sentiments of families of

martyrs but also the entire nation.

He said those who were behind the vile campaign were being identified and stern

action would be taken against them. He said that accounts involved in the malicious campaign had been reported to relevant platforms but unfortunately the accounts were still operational.

He said, "One can resort to political criticism but for God sake, stop promoting an anti-Pakistani

agenda."

He said, "Martyrs are the pride of the country and a guarantee of its survival."

Attaullah Tarar said that it was a high time to get united in the larger interest

of the country and certain red lines should not be crossed at all.

The minister alleged that some political elements wanted to harm the

national economy for their vested interests through negative tactics like

writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund.

He said it was a mission of the government to ensure development

in the country besides making the lives of people prosperous.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

should have openly condemned those who had demonstrated outside the IMF building and

made online petitions to revoke Pakistan's GSP plus status. "There is a need to promote national harmony. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talked about a charter of reconciliation just to put the

country on track to real development," he added.

He said that anything against the country's integrity was not acceptable, adding that

all political parties should condemn such actions and make collective efforts to

strengthen the country.

To a question, he said that many accounts involved in the vile campaign were being

operated from outside the country but some followers of the accounts were also

in Pakistan. He said that many accounts were also being operated from Pakistan, adding

that a legal action would be taken against the elements involved in the vile

campaign so that such elements meet their logical end.