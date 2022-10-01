Emergency Services Academy, ADPC to organise international courses for rescue officers

The Emergency Services Academy (ESA), Lahore collaborated with Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC), Pakistan to organise international courses for rescue officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Emergency Services academy (ESA), Lahore collaborated with Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC), Pakistan to organise international courses for rescue officers.

In this regard, two Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) courses have been organised at Emergency Services Academy to enhance professional skills of rescue officers and instructors.

A total of 48 officers and instructors of Rescue 1122 from Punjab have been trained to establish Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) at Union Council level to assist Emergency Service in management of emergencies and safety promotion activities.

Speaking at closing ceremony, DG Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the participants on successful completion of the courses. He said that it was great opportunity provided to Rescue Safety Officers (RSOs) and Instructors to refresh their professional skills to further train the community volunteers on organized emergency response as per international standard.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed that the role of any community in any emergency or disaster was highly important as they were the first responders and sufferers as well so a well disaster sensitized community can play an effective role in case of any untoward incident.

He also directed RSOs/ Instructors to ensure uniform standard of CADRE training while imparting this course to the CERTs.

On the occasion, Brig. (R) Sajid Naeem Country Representative ADPC, Pakistan congratulated the participants on successful completion of the course and instructors to make it successful with their entire efforts. He highly acknowledged the role of Emergency Services Academy for institutionalization of Program for Enhancement of Emergency Response PEER courses. He ensured that the cooperation would be continued to enhance the professional capacity of the Emergency services in South Asia.

The course participants were trained on Common Hazards & Community Response Group, Securing Family Preparing for Response, First Aid and Basic Life Support, Basic Search and Rescue, Management of Fire and Water emergencies, Incident Command System & Triage, Dead body Management followed by eleven hours practical simulation exercise to assess, analyze and evaluate skills of participants imparted during the training course.

At the end, DG PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer along with Brig. Sajid presented certificates to the participants.