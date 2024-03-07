Open Menu

EmpowerHer Conference Highlights Problems Women Confront In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) in collaboration with BESTSELLER Foundation organized a ceremony, the EmpowerHer Conference, on Thursday, a day ahead of International Women's Day 2024 at Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan to shed light on problems women in Pakistan confront

The EmpowerHer Conference 2024 hosted panel discussions on various topics including women's protection, gender, reproductive health and rights, the importance of gender equality in societal peace, education, and economic empowerment.

Discussions also focused on social protection and women's development. University students presented dramas highlighting the significance of International Women's Day, attended by prominent social and academic figures from Pakistan, including university vice-chancellors, the CEO of Lodhran Pilot Project, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Saboor, senior faculty members, students, as well as political and social personalities, human rights activists, and women from different walks of life, according to a press release issued by LPP.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University, emphasized the need for support for women's economic protection, prevention of all forms of violence, health, education, justice, human rights, and equitable access to law and humanitarian assistance.

He stressed the importance of promoting women's leadership and decision-making role in all fields, advancing science and technology, and fostering democracy.

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Saboor, Chief Executive Officer of the Lodhran Pilot Project, expressed concerns over lack of adequate reproductive health facilities.

He said that majority of women in Pakistan are deprived of their inheritance rights and stressed the importance of empowering women and ensuring their rights.

Dr. Saboor also highlighted the need to change societal perceptions to recognize women as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives while actively fulfilling their rights.

Ms. Kiran Naz, a senior journalist, said that Mar 8, the International Women's Day, was instrumental in disseminating the message of importance of equal opportunities for men and women alike.

