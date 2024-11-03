Open Menu

Ensuring Conducive Environment For Foreign Investment Top Priority: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that ensuring favourable environment for foreign investment in the country is top-most priority of the government.

Talking to a business delegation from the United Kingdom (UK) during a meeting here on Sunday, he said immaculate services are being provided to the business and trader community through 'One Window Operations' under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in the country.

The UK-based renowned business figure Zubair Isa led the business delegation during the meeting.

Inviting the businesspeople to invest in Pakistan, the PM said country's economy had improved due to dedicated efforts of the government in the recent days, adding that the initiatives had increased confidence of the overseas investors to invest in various ventures in Pakistan.

Ways to discover new vistas to enhance business-to-business ties between Pakistan and the UK were also discussed during the meeting.

The delegation hailed the economic policies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which had strengthened the economy and put the country on the path to sustainable development.

