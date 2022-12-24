UrduPoint.com

EPA Imposes Ban On Toxic Gas Spewing Tyre Pyrolysing Units

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a ban for one year throughout the province on toxic gas emitting tyre pyrolysis (decomposition of materials by elevated temperature) units.

The order issued in exercise of power conferred by clause (XII) of Section 07 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Act 2014 has been enforced with immediate effect, reads a notification issued by EPA KP.

The decision has also been taken in pursuance of directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC) directing for action against tyre pyrolsising factories.

There are around 11 factories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that are burying used tyre out of which nine are in Nowshera and two in Peshawar at Badabair area.

Tyre pyrolysis technology is used for conversion of thousands of kilograms of waste plastic and tire into high quality fuel oil, carbon black, steel wire and combustible gas.

Factories produce toxic gases in air causing a number of respiratory ailments by badly polluting air in its surroundings.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adil Zareef of Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN) while appreciating the decision has demanded complete ban over the practice.

He also demanded measures for containing emission from different production units and vehicles causing air pollution.

