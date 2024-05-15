EPA Launches Crackdown Against Plastics In Shams Colony
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 10:36 PM
The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday initiated a successful crackdown against single-use plastics in Shams Colony here to enforce the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 with its implementation Team-VII (Potohar Circle)
During the raid, warning notices were issued to five offenders, fines of Rs 5,000 and Rs 100,000 were imposed on two violators respectively, whereas 350 kg of plastic was confiscated, a news release said.
The EPA enforcement team also traced and inspected two illegal plastic manufacturing units, where tons of plastics were found that were sealed by ICT Administration team and the owner was taken into custody by the Police for legal action.
The enforcement drive aims to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices. The team will continue to monitor and take action against violators to ensure compliance with the regulations.
