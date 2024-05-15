Open Menu

EPA Launches Crackdown Against Plastics In Shams Colony

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 10:36 PM

EPA launches crackdown against plastics in Shams Colony

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday initiated a successful crackdown against single-use plastics in Shams Colony here to enforce the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 with its implementation Team-VII (Potohar Circle)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday initiated a successful crackdown against single-use plastics in Shams Colony here to enforce the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 with its implementation Team-VII (Potohar Circle).

During the raid, warning notices were issued to five offenders, fines of Rs 5,000 and Rs 100,000 were imposed on two violators respectively, whereas 350 kg of plastic was confiscated, a news release said.

The EPA enforcement team also traced and inspected two illegal plastic manufacturing units, where tons of plastics were found that were sealed by ICT Administration team and the owner was taken into custody by the Police for legal action.

The enforcement drive aims to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices. The team will continue to monitor and take action against violators to ensure compliance with the regulations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Circle

Recent Stories

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh go ..

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development

6 minutes ago
 Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in sep ..

Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

6 minutes ago
 SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in ..

SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Police arrests two more POs

Punjab Police arrests two more POs

6 minutes ago
 US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress agains ..

US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis

9 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

9 minutes ago
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence o ..

06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..

9 minutes ago
 Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H ..

Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season

9 minutes ago
 Govt committed to support business community:Finan ..

Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister

15 minutes ago
 PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May ..

PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23

15 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in ..

Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June

15 minutes ago
 'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slov ..

'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan