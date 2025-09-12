VC KUST distributes donated medicines among students, staff

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, on Friday handed over donated medicines to the University Healthcare Center’s Physician, Dr. Syed Ahmed Ali Shah, as part of the ongoing medicine distribution initiative.

The medicines, donated by various pharmaceutical companies, include antibiotics, painkillers, anti-diarrheal drugs, anti-vomiting tablets, and antacids, which will be provided free of cost to students and employees.

The Vice Chancellor lauded the efforts of Dr. Noman Rahim Khan, Associate Professor of Pharmacy and Chairman DPT, whose efforts made it possible to secure the large donation.

He emphasized that such initiatives should continue regularly to ensure maximum health facilities for students and staff.

Dean of the Faculty of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, and Chairman Department of Emergency Care Technology, Dr. Fawad Ali, were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Zafar Ilyas further directed that formal letters of thanks be sent to the contributing companies, including Fink Pharmaceuticals Lahore and Medicon Pharmaceuticals Peshawar.