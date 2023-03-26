UrduPoint.com

Event Held To Highlight Kashmiri Culture

Published March 26, 2023

Event held to highlight Kashmiri culture

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :A One-day cultural program was organized at Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Azad Kashmir Youth and Culture Department.

The special guest of the cultural program was AJK Minister Akbar Ibrahim.

While Secretary of Youth and Culture Department Chaudhry Raqib, Coordinator to PM Imran Jafri, DG sports Youth and Culture Mehrban Chaudhry and Director Sports Amjad Mughal joined the events as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar Ibrahim said the purpose of the cultural festival was to highlight the Kashmiri culture in the twin cities.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said poets and writers play the most crucial role in keeping any nation's culture alive and using their God-given talents to preserve the tradition forever.

Sohail Abbasi and Khwaja Ubaid-ur-Rehman delivered the Sufi speech and presented the Saif-ul-Muluk in the cultural program.

Henna Abbasi sang Kashmiri cultural music and entertained the audience.

A skit on the ongoing atrocities on Kashmiris was also presented in the cultural festival, written and contributed by Zohaib Ali, while the characters of the skit were Ali Qureshi, Hamad Abbasi, Saad Zulfiqar, Sardar Daniyal, Hisham, Shariq, Obaid Zeeshan, Asim Naveed, Sohaib, Saad Hashmi, Shahzeb, Sadia Noor, Samin Ara, Laiba and Nimra.

At the end of the program, the chief guest was also given a shield. A large number of Kashmiris from the twin cities participated in the cultural festival.

