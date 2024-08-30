Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider Slams 'fraudulent' Indian Elections In Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has vehemently rejected the upcoming Indian-sponsored elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), terming them a 'sham' and a violation of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.
In an exclusive interview with APP, Haider emphasized that the elections cannot replace the UN-mandated plebiscite, which is essential for resolving the Kashmir dispute. He accused India of perpetrating human rights abuses, state terrorism, and desecrating Islamic heritage in IIOJK.
Haider also urged the international community to break its silence and demanded UN intervention to prevent demographic changes and ensure a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.
