Open Menu

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider Slams 'fraudulent' Indian Elections In Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has vehemently rejected the upcoming Indian-sponsored elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), terming them a 'sham' and a violation of Kashmiris' right to self-determination

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has vehemently rejected the upcoming Indian-sponsored elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), terming them a 'sham' and a violation of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Haider emphasized that the elections cannot replace the UN-mandated plebiscite, which is essential for resolving the Kashmir dispute. He accused India of perpetrating human rights abuses, state terrorism, and desecrating Islamic heritage in IIOJK.

Haider also urged the international community to break its silence and demanded UN intervention to prevent demographic changes and ensure a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

27 seconds ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

12 minutes ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

1 minute ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

1 minute ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

1 minute ago
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Senate body on Water Resources irked over irrespon ..

Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry

5 minutes ago
 Women role in accountability of public officer hol ..

Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed

5 minutes ago
 Security forces fully capable to wipe out terroris ..

Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Ra ..

5 minutes ago
 Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality

Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK m ..

AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan