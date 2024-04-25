Ex. Secretary SCCI strongly rebuts allegation of corruption, blames president of character assassination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Ex. Secretary Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sajjad Aziz has strongly rebutted allegations of corruption leveled against him and blamed President, Faud Ishaq of character assassination to conceal his personal irregularities and shortcomings.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday in response to a press conference addressed by President SCCI, Faud Ishaq to unearth financial misappropriation in trade body of Peshawar, Sajjad Aziz said all the allegations levelled against him are baseless and aimed at covering up the anomalies and negligence on the part of president himself.

He said those who have stolen chamber’s fund have coughed out the embezzled money while involving himself (Sajjad) in financial scandal is aimed at appointed of a blue eyed person on the post of Secretary SCCI.

Under a well thought conspiracy, I have been implicated in the financial scam to remove me from the post and to appoint a blue eyed person as Secretary SCCI, Sajjad reiterated.

Sajjad said he is serving in SCCI for the last 26 years and no such reports are surfaced in the past. While allegation by SCCI president against him are aimed at diverting attention for his own corruption and malpractices, he alleged.

Sajjad said he reserves his right of defense and for this purpose will approach high court for seeking justice to clear his position.

He also alleged that he has been pressurized through threats to accept the allegations and he will take all this affairs to court of law.

He also warned that if he or any person of his family received any harm, President SCCI and his cabinet will be held responsible.