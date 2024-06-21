Excess fares returned to commuters as admin penalize commercial transport vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) District Secretary of Transport Sanaullah Riaz on Friday checked bus and wagon stands in various parts of the city and imposed fines on violators, besides returning excess fares charged by them to commuters.

The official leading a team checked 43 commercial transport vehicles, challaned fourteen of them, and imposed a Rs 42,000 fine.

Moreover, an amount of Rs 11,500 the violating vehicles’ staff had charged in excess of the normal fare was returned to the commuters.

The regional transport official said that a zero-tolerance policy was being pursued against transporters fleecing commuters as per the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He said that the campaign against the violating transporters would continue on the orders of deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali.