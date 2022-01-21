UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Nab 3 Drug Peddlers; Recover Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The Excise police in various crackdowns against drug peddlers Friday arrested three smugglers and recovered huge quantity of drugs including heroin, ICE and hashish from their custody

According to details, under the supervision of Circle Officer Peshawar, Mardan Region Wahid Khan, SHO Excise Peshawar Region Mohammad Riaz and sub-inspectors Adnan and Walid acting on a tip-off intercepted a passenger van at GT road and during snap checking recovered 2.06 kg heroin from two different passengers concealed in their waistbands.

The police arrested the accused identified as Sadi and Sayed Mohammad resident of Jamrud and shifted them to police stations for further legal action.

Similarly, SHO Mohammad Riaz along with Sub Inspector Ali Jan and Shakil Munir checked a suspicious person on a link road with Motorway and recovered 70 gram ICE and 50 gram heroin from his custody.

The accused, identified as Azam Khan resident of Hassan Garhi Peshawar was arrested from the spot and shifted to police station.

In another action SHO Mohammad Riaz along with his team acting on a tip-off intercepted a motor car bearing Islamabad registration and on checking recovered 2.4 kg hashish from three passengers on board including a suspected police constable.

Director General Excise Mehmood Aslam Wazir appreciated the police crackdowns and directed the excise police to carry our vigorous action against narcotics and drug peddlers.

