Exhibition On 'Grandeur Of Makli' Inaugurated At Basant Hall Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Secretary Information Sindh Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has said that the culture of Sindh was considered among the ancient cultures of the world and the efforts being made by the administration of Basant Hall Hyderabad to promote the culture of Sindh were laudable
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Secretary Information Sindh Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has said that the culture of Sindh was considered among the ancient cultures of the world and the efforts being made by the administration of Basant Hall Hyderabad to promote the culture of Sindh were laudable.
He was talking to the media on the occasion of inaugurating the exhibition titled "Grandeur of Makli" at Basant Hall Hyderabad here Saturday.
The Secretary said that Makli has an important position in the history of Sindh. Makli Graveyard is the masterpiece of history and the purpose of today's exhibition was to educate people about the glory of Makli, he said.
He also visited the pictorial gallery of Besant Hall. Director Basant Hall cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh and other concerned officers were also accompanying him.
Recent Stories
Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.
"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)
Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality
2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter
Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday
Football: Spanish La Liga table
Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.10 minutes ago
-
International Women's Day 2024: Registration of Home-Based Workers Union demanded9 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality11 minutes ago
-
2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods19 minutes ago
-
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday19 minutes ago
-
Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO19 minutes ago
-
Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed19 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab25 minutes ago
-
PAC arranges Lahore painting, theatre competition10 minutes ago
-
1.443m kids dispensed polio drops in five days: DC10 minutes ago