Exhibition On 'Grandeur Of Makli' Inaugurated At Basant Hall Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Secretary Information Sindh Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has said that the culture of Sindh was considered among the ancient cultures of the world and the efforts being made by the administration of Basant Hall Hyderabad to promote the culture of Sindh were laudable

He was talking to the media on the occasion of inaugurating the exhibition titled "Grandeur of Makli" at Basant Hall Hyderabad here Saturday.

The Secretary said that Makli has an important position in the history of Sindh. Makli Graveyard is the masterpiece of history and the purpose of today's exhibition was to educate people about the glory of Makli, he said.

He also visited the pictorial gallery of Besant Hall. Director Basant Hall cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh and other concerned officers were also accompanying him.

