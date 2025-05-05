Open Menu

Experts Suggest Drinking Plenty Of Water A Day Prevents Heart Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Experts suggest drinking plenty of water a day prevents heart attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Health experts said on Monday that drinking adequate amount of water daily is beneficial for heart health, suggesting that drinking 5 glasses of water daily reduces the risk of heart attack.

Actually, drinking water has not been directly linked to preventing heart attacks, but it is true that water prevents blood from thickening, which is a cause of heart attacks.

Punjab Institute of Cardiology Senior Cardiologist Dr. Kashif Zafar said that lack of water can cause blood to thicken, which can increase the risk of blood clots and heart attacks. Moreover, water helps control blood pressure.

He said that drinking plenty of water may help prevent heart attacks by keeping the body hydrated, which can make it easier for the heart to pump blood efficiently. It can also help lower sodium levels, reducing pressure on the heart.

He said that various studies have shown that high water intake is associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease.

Noted cardiologist Dr. Muhammad Saleem said that hot seasons can increase the risk of heart attacks due to the strain it puts on the heart and cardiovascular system. Increased heart rate, dehydration, and changes in blood viscosity can all contribute to a higher risk of heart attacks during hot weather.

To a query he said that good hydration in general keeps sodium levels down, and that can reduce pressure on the heart.

It is worth mentioning here that a study by the various global reputed health forums on Heart, Lung, and Blood Institutes have aimed to expand on that insight: researchers found that consumption of a proper amount of water may help reduce or even prevent severe heart problems.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

3 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

3 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

3 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

3 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

3 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

4 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

7 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

7 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

7 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

8 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan