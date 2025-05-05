Experts Suggest Drinking Plenty Of Water A Day Prevents Heart Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Health experts said on Monday that drinking adequate amount of water daily is beneficial for heart health, suggesting that drinking 5 glasses of water daily reduces the risk of heart attack.
Actually, drinking water has not been directly linked to preventing heart attacks, but it is true that water prevents blood from thickening, which is a cause of heart attacks.
Punjab Institute of Cardiology Senior Cardiologist Dr. Kashif Zafar said that lack of water can cause blood to thicken, which can increase the risk of blood clots and heart attacks. Moreover, water helps control blood pressure.
He said that drinking plenty of water may help prevent heart attacks by keeping the body hydrated, which can make it easier for the heart to pump blood efficiently. It can also help lower sodium levels, reducing pressure on the heart.
He said that various studies have shown that high water intake is associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease.
Noted cardiologist Dr. Muhammad Saleem said that hot seasons can increase the risk of heart attacks due to the strain it puts on the heart and cardiovascular system. Increased heart rate, dehydration, and changes in blood viscosity can all contribute to a higher risk of heart attacks during hot weather.
To a query he said that good hydration in general keeps sodium levels down, and that can reduce pressure on the heart.
It is worth mentioning here that a study by the various global reputed health forums on Heart, Lung, and Blood Institutes have aimed to expand on that insight: researchers found that consumption of a proper amount of water may help reduce or even prevent severe heart problems.
