Youngster Attempts Suicide Over Marriage Dispute
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A 24-year-old youngster attempted to commit suicide by consuming black stone after becoming distraught over his family's refusal to arrange his marriage.
According to the Rescue officials, the incident occurred near Chowk Qureshi road in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh.
The victim, identified as Sajjad, s/o Abdul Majeed, allegedly consumed black stone in an attempt to end his life following an argument with his family over marriage-related issues.
Rescue personnel responded swiftly, providing the victim with immediate medical assistance and was shifted to Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh for further treatment.
