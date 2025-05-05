Open Menu

South Asian Artist Residency Program 2025 Exhibition Opens At PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Monday unveiled the much-awaited South Asian Artist Residency Program 2025 exhibition, featuring an evocative collection of artworks by visiting artists from Nepal and the Maldives.

The exhibition marks the culmination of a month-long cultural immersion, during which the artists explored the diverse landscapes and rich heritage of Pakistan.

The opening ceremony was graced by a distinguished panel of dignitaries including Emmanuel R. Fernandez, Ambassador of the Philippines; Ms. Rita Dhital, Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan; Ms. Aishath Yasmeen, Head of Mission from the Maldives; Mr. Chen Peng, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy; Mr. Shahnawaz, Director (South Asia) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Mr. M. Ayoub Jamali, Director General of PNCA. The event was coordinated and curated by Ms. Mariam Ahmed.

The exhibition showcased a powerful visual narrative inspired by the artists' travels through historical Lahore, the coastal city of Karachi, and the majestic mountainous region of Skardu.

Each artwork reflects a unique and deeply personal perspective of Pakistan’s multifaceted identity—its history, culture, nature, and the warmth of its people.

Nepalese artist Bidhata KC described the residency as one of the most enriching experiences of her artistic journey, stating, “Pakistan has always been a source of inspiration for me, especially through the richness of its artistic heritage.

There’s a timeless beauty in its art that continues to move me deeply.” Maldivian artist Aishath Laisha Saud shared, “The exhibition went smoothly, and everyone present has been very kind. I was nervous, but it’s okay.”

For Mariyam Barsha Mohamed, also from the Maldives, the residency marked a memorable milestone. “It was my first residency, and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to explore such a beautiful country and to showcase my work,” she said.

During their residency, the artists visited architectural landmarks such as Wazir Khan Mosque and Badshahi Mosque, engaged with local creatives at the National College of Arts, experienced the vibrant life along Karachi’s Seaview, and explored the serene beauty of Shighar Lake, Kachura Lake, Soq Valley, and Sadpara Lake in Skardu.

Curator Mariam Ahmed highlighted the significance of the exhibition as a celebration of cultural exchange and artistic dialogue, stating, “Each piece represents not merely a visual record but a deeply personal interpretation of Pakistan’s heritage, environment, and soul.”

The South Asian Artist Residency Program 2025 was made possible through the collaboration of the Embassy of Pakistan in Nepal, the High Commission of Pakistan in the Maldives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and PNCA.

The initiative aims to strengthen artistic ties and mutual understanding among South Asian nations through creativity, exploration, and shared expression.

