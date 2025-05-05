CM Orders Free Medical Treatment For Patients Returning From India
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the Health Department to provide free medical treatment to patients who have returned from India without completing their procedures.
Following the recent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, several Pakistani patients were repatriated before their medical treatments, particularly transplants and other critical procedures, could be completed.
The chief minister emphasized that these patients must not be left without care under any circumstance. “All patients returning from India will be provided free medical treatment in Punjab,” she affirmed, adding that the government would ensure their access to necessary healthcare services without delay.
She instructed the Health Department to make immediate arrangements for the continued treatment of these individuals and to facilitate them at public hospitals across the province.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders free medical treatment for patients returning from India6 minutes ago
-
South Asian Artist Residency Program 2025 exhibition opens at PNCA16 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR ,Tarar hold joint in-camera briefing with political leadership16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s strong army capable of defending motherland against external forces: Rana Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
CM appreciates Lahore police for significant reduction in crime rate16 minutes ago
-
ELM-Saudi Arabia & Abacus Consulting delegation visits PITB26 minutes ago
-
All set for Senate election on Taj Haider’s seat on May 626 minutes ago
-
CM discusses public welfare initiatives with PA Speaker, MPAs36 minutes ago
-
IRSA declares 21 % water shortage for early Kharif season36 minutes ago
-
AJK leader warns India against aggression36 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of skilled women in nation building36 minutes ago
-
Lahore Parking Company introduces ‘traceable’ parking tickets36 minutes ago