Facebook Account Of Commissioner Hacked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 08:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Unknown hackers have hacked official facebook account of Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed and uploaded irrelevant material on its page.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that the hackers had hacked facebook account of divisional commissioner on July 27, 2023 and uploaded objectionable videos and pictures on its page to defame the commissioner.

The commissioner had filed written complaints to Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Islamabad and Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad with a request for blockage of her official facebook page, he added.

