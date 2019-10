The Police on Thursday registered a case against a factory owner for gas theft in Muradpur police jurisdiction

According to the police, SNGPL Officer Usman Habib, in his application to the police, said a team of the company raided Harar village and accused Munir, a rubber factory owner, was involved in gas theft.

The police registered a case and started investigations.