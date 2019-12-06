Fake accounts reference: Court issues arrest warrant against former Sindh BCA DG

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday issued arrest warrant of an accused Manzoor Qadir, a close aide to former president Asif Zardari, in fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday issued arrest warrant of an accused Manzoor Qadir, a close aide to former president Asif Zardari , in fake accounts reference.

The court issued arrest warrant against the accused due to his continuous disappearance from the proceedings.

Former Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Manzoor Qadir is allegedly involved in a bribe case Rs1 billion in allotments of Nehar Khayam plots.

During outset of the hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor apprised the court the two other accused including Abbas Ali and Rauf Akhter could not be produced in court as they were currently in Karachi jail.

The court also accepted one day exemption from hearing of a co-accused Abdul Razzaq in the same case.

Later, the reference was adjourned till December 17.