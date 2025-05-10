Fakhar Imam Expresses Grief Over Death Of Irfan Daha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Senior politician and former National Assembly Speaker Syed Fakhar Imam expressed deep sorrow over the death of Irfan Khan Daha, a former Punjab Transport Minister and senior leader of PML-N.
Daha, who was father of MNA Muhammad Khan Daha and Ahmad Khan Daha, passed away recently.
In his condolence message, Fakhar Imam described Irfan Daha as a compassionate leader who deeply cared for the people of Khanewal. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul, saying, *"The people of Khanewal have lost a sincere and devoted leader. May Allah grant him forgiveness and give his family strength to bear this loss."
