Fakhar Imam Saddened By Elahi Buksh Soomro Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Former speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam and former Federal minister Syeda Abida Hussain sympathised with the family of known political figure Elahi Buksh Soomro over his demise on Friday.
In a message to his son Zubyr Soomro on the on passing away of Elahi Bukhsh Soomro, Fakhar Imam said Elahi Bukhsh Soomro was a stalwart of our era.
He stated that Mr.E.B.
Soomro held several Cabinet positions culminating in the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.
He had developed friendships with people all over the country in all walks of life, he said and added that an engineer by profession he was elected as Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council four times. He became Rector of the Ghulam Ishaq Institute too.
He prayed for deceased high pedestal in Jannah and solace to his family.
