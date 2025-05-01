Transfers, Postings In Sindh Sports Department
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Sindh sports Department has made several transfers and postings among its officials.
According to handout issued here on Thursday, District Sports Officer Khairpur, Muhammad Ilyas Memon, has been transferred and posted as District Sports Officer and Administrator Sports Club Sukkur.
Nisar Ahmed Chandio, District Sports Officer Sukkur, has been transferred and posted as District Sports Officer Ghotki, with an additional charge of District Sports Officer Jacobabad.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director Sports Sukkur, Mir Muhammad Kalhoro, has been given an additional charge of District Sports Officer Khairpur. The notifications have been issued by the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Government to Install Emergency Sirens in 29 Districts for aerial attack alerts5 minutes ago
-
Transfers, postings in Sindh Sports Department5 minutes ago
-
Labour Day observed across Northern Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Labour Day: KP to distribute 2056 flats, Rs 729mln in scholarships for workers' families5 minutes ago
-
Rally expresses solidarity with armed forces15 minutes ago
-
GtCCI pays tribute to workers on Labour Day15 minutes ago
-
IFA raids 81 outlets, seals 15, seizes expired items15 minutes ago
-
DIKhan Safe City Project to begin soon: RPO15 minutes ago
-
Brave Rawalpindi cops martyred on May 1, 2003 remembered15 minutes ago
-
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Registrar34 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders reaffirm commitment to workers' rights on Labour Day35 minutes ago
-
22 held over law violations55 minutes ago