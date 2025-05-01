Transfers, postings in Sindh Sports Department

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Sindh sports Department has made several transfers and postings among its officials.

According to handout issued here on Thursday, District Sports Officer Khairpur, Muhammad Ilyas Memon, has been transferred and posted as District Sports Officer and Administrator Sports Club Sukkur.

Nisar Ahmed Chandio, District Sports Officer Sukkur, has been transferred and posted as District Sports Officer Ghotki, with an additional charge of District Sports Officer Jacobabad.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Sports Sukkur, Mir Muhammad Kalhoro, has been given an additional charge of District Sports Officer Khairpur. The notifications have been issued by the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department.