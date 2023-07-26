Famous novelist, poet Ibn-e-Safi remembered

Famous fiction writer, novelist and Urdu poet Ibn-e-Safi was remembered on the occasion of his birth and death anniversary which incidentally fall on the same date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Famous fiction writer, novelist and urdu poet Ibn-e-Safi was remembered on the occasion of his birth and death anniversary which incidentally fall on the same date.

Born on July 26, 1928, in Allahabad, his real name was Asrar Ahmed. His father's name was Safiullah and he adopted the pen name of Ibn-e-Safi meaning Son of Safi. He first started writing in the 1940s.

After the partition, he shifted to Pakistan.

His main works were the 125-book series Jasoosi Dunya (The Spy World) and the 120-book Imran Series, with a small canon of satirical works and poetry. His novels were characterised by a blend of mystery, adventure, suspense, violence, romance and comedy, achieving massive popularity across a broad readership in South Asia.

Ibn-e-Safi died on July 26, 1980, of pancreatic cancer at age 52. He was buried in Paposhnagar graveyard in Karachi.