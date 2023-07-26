Open Menu

Famous Novelist, Poet Ibn-e-Safi Remembered

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Famous novelist, poet Ibn-e-Safi remembered

Famous fiction writer, novelist and Urdu poet Ibn-e-Safi was remembered on the occasion of his birth and death anniversary which incidentally fall on the same date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 )

Born on July 26, 1928, in Allahabad, his real name was Asrar Ahmed. His father's name was Safiullah and he adopted the pen name of Ibn-e-Safi meaning Son of Safi. He first started writing in the 1940s.

After the partition, he shifted to Pakistan.

His main works were the 125-book series Jasoosi Dunya (The Spy World) and the 120-book Imran Series, with a small canon of satirical works and poetry. His novels were characterised by a blend of mystery, adventure, suspense, violence, romance and comedy, achieving massive popularity across a broad readership in South Asia.

Ibn-e-Safi died on July 26, 1980, of pancreatic cancer at age 52. He was buried in Paposhnagar graveyard in Karachi.

