Famous Poet Nisar Nasik Remembered On Birth Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Famous urdu and Punjabi language poet, Nisar Nasik was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.
Nisar Nasik, born on February 15, 1943, in Rawalpindi was the writer of "Dil Dil Pakistan", the most popular patriotic Pakistani song, sung by Junaid Jamshed and released in 1987.
He remained associated with Radio Pakistan for a long time and also wrote for Pakistan Television. Pakistan Television also awarded him four lifetime achievement awards for recognition of his services. Nisar Nasik also wrote songs for many films. He did his poetry both in Urdu and Punjabi.
Nisar Nasik died in Rawalpindi, on July 3, 2019 after a protracted illness with many health issues including diabetes, amnesia and high blood pressure.
Recent Stories
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Famous film music director Rasheed Attre remembered8 minutes ago
-
Armed outlaw allegedly killed trader over business dispute8 minutes ago
-
FDE teachers seek revamp of promotion & academic structures8 minutes ago
-
NH&MP to ensure safe transportation of vehicles28 minutes ago
-
District admin completes preparations for polio campaign in Khyber28 minutes ago
-
Robbers shoot and injure woman in Karachi38 minutes ago
-
Pesco notifies power shutdown1 hour ago
-
Gohar Ejaz for effective system to provide quality water supply, sanitation services to twin cities1 hour ago
-
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary1 hour ago
-
Customs recovers Rs. 55m smuggled goods1 hour ago
-
Road safety show held1 hour ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Hub1 hour ago