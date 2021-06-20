UrduPoint.com
Fawad Chaudhry Visits Karachi Press Club

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

Fawad Chaudhry visits Karachi Press Club

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Sunday said the government had focused to develop human resource and short training courses related to digital media were also designed for professional grooming of the media persons.

He said this during his visit to Karachi Press club (KPC) .

Fawad Chaudhry also held a meeting with office bearers of the press club.

Talking to the office bearer, the minister said a three-month training course related to digital media including short videos production was designed for media persons and advised them to start these courses at the press club.

Fawad observed that around 60 to 70 years old syllabus of around 42 schools of journalism needed to be upgraded.

President KPC Fazil Jamili, Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and other office bearers briefed the the minister about problems being confronted by the members of journalist fraternity.

To a question about health card facility, Fawad Chaudhary said that federal and provincial governments were required to share 50 percent each in the cost of the scheme, but the Sindh government had refused to do it.

The office bearers suggested extending loan facility under a government scheme for construction of houses on the plots which had been allotted to the KPC members in different schemes in Karachi. To which, Fawad asked them to provide him a list of the KPC members.

Member of Sindh Assembly, PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh and other notables were also present on the occasion.

