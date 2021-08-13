Fayyazul Chauhan back again as Spokesperson of Punjab govt  

,

(@fidahassanain)

Chauhan who had earlier served the Punjab government as Minister for Prison will speak up to represent the government on different forums, defend its plans and programs and policies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz Al Hassan Chauhan has once again been appointed as the spokesperson of the Punjab government.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval of the appointment of Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan as spokesperson of the provincial government. Currently, Chauhan has been serving as Minister for Prisons for Punjab since August 2018. Earlier, he had served as the provincial minister for information.

He was elected from PP-17, Rawalpindi.

Chauha's appointment as the spokesperson will be in effect from Friday, August 13. According to the guidelines from the previous such appointment, It is likely that Chauhan will be taking part in issuing statements and updates about the government policies, programmes and their progress.

The Punjab government has appointed spokespersons to help streamline the information dissemination process, defend its stance, and notify the public of its policies and actions.