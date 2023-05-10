UrduPoint.com

Fazl Calls For NEAP To Strengthen Economy, Support Neglected Communities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Fazl calls for NEAP to strengthen economy, support neglected communities

Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI-F) Chairman Maulana Fazl ur Rehman Wednesday emphasized the need to develop a National Economic Action Plan (NEAP) to address the economic challenges of the country and cater to the neglected sections of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema e islam (JUI-F) Chairman Maulana Fazl ur Rehman Wednesday emphasized the need to develop a National Economic Action Plan (NEAP) to address the economic challenges of the country and cater to the neglected sections of society.

Addressing the breakout session of International Parliamentary Convention, he called for building consensus on the NEAP, which would prioritize the strengthening of the economy and the provision of essential amenities to marginalized communities.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, said the JUI-F was dedicated to upholding democracy and the Constitution, as peace was closely linked to economic stability.

Fazl emphasized the need for implementing reforms that would benefit the deserving segments of the society.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman criticized the violent behavior of PTI supporters, stating that his party believed that negotiating with the PTI was pointless due to their lack of political acumen and disregard for democratic traditions.

The Maulana urged all institutions to refrain from playing with the Constitution and showed respect towards it.

He emphasized that institutions must adhere to the constitution and avoid encroaching upon each other's powers, as this could result in instability within the country.

Fazl welcomed the delegates attending the golden jubilee convention and reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan delegated powers to every citizen.

He emphasized that the Parliament was supreme and the most powerful institution, and institutions should limit themselves from interfering in each other's powers as this could result in instability and hinder progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jamiat Ulema E Islam Parliament Democracy Progress Gold All From

Recent Stories

ISPR declares to give strong response to any furth ..

ISPR declares to give strong response to any further attack on law enforcement a ..

6 minutes ago
 Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustaina ..

Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustainability

11 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Cli ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Climate Tech forum

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace ..

Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace in Sudan

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly ..

Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Italian Open results

Tennis: Italian Open results

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.