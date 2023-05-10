Fazl calls for NEAP to strengthen economy, support neglected communities

(@FahadShabbir)

Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI-F) Chairman Maulana Fazl ur Rehman Wednesday emphasized the need to develop a National Economic Action Plan (NEAP) to address the economic challenges of the country and cater to the neglected sections of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema e islam (JUI-F) Chairman Maulana Fazl ur Rehman Wednesday emphasized the need to develop a National Economic Action Plan (NEAP) to address the economic challenges of the country and cater to the neglected sections of society.

Addressing the breakout session of International Parliamentary Convention, he called for building consensus on the NEAP, which would prioritize the strengthening of the economy and the provision of essential amenities to marginalized communities.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, said the JUI-F was dedicated to upholding democracy and the Constitution, as peace was closely linked to economic stability.

Fazl emphasized the need for implementing reforms that would benefit the deserving segments of the society.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman criticized the violent behavior of PTI supporters, stating that his party believed that negotiating with the PTI was pointless due to their lack of political acumen and disregard for democratic traditions.

The Maulana urged all institutions to refrain from playing with the Constitution and showed respect towards it.

He emphasized that institutions must adhere to the constitution and avoid encroaching upon each other's powers, as this could result in instability within the country.

Fazl welcomed the delegates attending the golden jubilee convention and reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan delegated powers to every citizen.

He emphasized that the Parliament was supreme and the most powerful institution, and institutions should limit themselves from interfering in each other's powers as this could result in instability and hinder progress.