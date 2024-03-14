FDA observes Punjab Culture Day

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) observed the Punjab Culture Day here on Thursday on the direction of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) observed the Punjab Culture Day here on Thursday on the direction of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Additional Director General FDA Dilawar Khan Chaddhar and other officers wore the traditional turbans and participated in the ceremony.

Asif Chaudhry said that the nations who keeps their culture alive makes tremendous progress in the world.

He said that Punjab culture always promotes brotherhood, peace and tranquility. "Hence, we should collectively focus on promotion of rich culture among new generation," he added.