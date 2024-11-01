Fed govt must discourage KP CMs initiative of awarding promotions to civil servants participated in protest: Tallal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Senator Tallal Badar Chaudhry on Friday urged the Federal government to take notice of the initiative taken by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Ameen Gandapur by giving promotions and privileges to the civil servants involved in the attack on Islamabad during their recent protest.

Speaking on the floor of the Upper House during session meeting, he said, Senator Tallal Chaudhry said that government employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were also in large numbers among those who attacked Islamabad.

He informed the Senate that after the release of PTI workers from jail on bail, the Chief Minister KP called them to his office and announced to give them a week's leave and promotions. The federal government should take this matter seriously, as this tradition is not good in future, he added.

He also condemned the mistreatment of the former chief justice abroad and said that all political parties should discourage such behaviour.

