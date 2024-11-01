- Home
- Pakistan
- Fed govt must discourage KP CMs initiative of awarding promotions to civil servants participated in ..
Fed Govt Must Discourage KP CMs Initiative Of Awarding Promotions To Civil Servants Participated In Protest: Tallal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Senator Tallal Badar Chaudhry on Friday urged the Federal government to take notice of the initiative taken by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Ameen Gandapur by giving promotions and privileges to the civil servants involved in the attack on Islamabad during their recent protest.
Speaking on the floor of the Upper House during session meeting, he said, Senator Tallal Chaudhry said that government employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were also in large numbers among those who attacked Islamabad.
He informed the Senate that after the release of PTI workers from jail on bail, the Chief Minister KP called them to his office and announced to give them a week's leave and promotions. The federal government should take this matter seriously, as this tradition is not good in future, he added.
He also condemned the mistreatment of the former chief justice abroad and said that all political parties should discourage such behaviour.
APP/qsr-raz
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio teams directed to intensify vaccination on campaign's last day31 seconds ago
-
Celebrations of Diwali continues across northern Sindh35 seconds ago
-
MCCI appeals for 5pc reduction in policy rate in next MPC10 minutes ago
-
Minorities in Pakistan enjoying freedom, human rights: Senator Danesh Kumar10 minutes ago
-
Dengue affects 131 more patients10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 10 lawbreakers10 minutes ago
-
Major interchange projects set to launch in Capital11 minutes ago
-
PIPS, UNDP host digital democracy workshop for KP Assembly Parliamentarians11 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas; arrest six20 minutes ago
-
Javed Jabbar ‘s books “Streams” and “Shade & Light” launched21 minutes ago
-
5 'criminals' busted in Sargodha21 minutes ago
-
162 new dengue cases reported in Punjab30 minutes ago