Federal Cabinet’s Majority Supports Governor’s Rule In KP: Sources
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:33 PM
Sources say federal government starts consulting all allies parties including PPP as well as stakeholders for governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) The majority of the Federal cabinet supported imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the sources said on Thursday.
The sources said that the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would consult the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the National Workers Party (NWP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) regarding the governor’s rule in KP.
The Ministry of Law and the Attorney General for Pakistan gave their opinions to the federal cabinet in this regard, said the sources.
They said that the KP created the grounds by itself for the governor’s rule for what they said attack on the federal cabinet. They accused the KP government of using state machinery and employees for protests.
“The cabinet meeting solely focused this agenda,” said the sources, adding that the final decision regarding governor’s rule in KP would be made after consulting all allies parties and stakeholders.
