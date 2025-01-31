Federal Govt approves national policy on countering violent extremism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Federal government has officially approved the National Policy on Countering Violent Extremism, formulated by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

According to the Press Release issued on Friday, the announcement was made by NACTA member Dr. Khalid Chauhan during a National Dialogue on Countering Violent Extremism, held with the participation of various stakeholders, including representatives from federal ministries, civil society, and international organizations.

The event, attended by the Institute of Islamic Research and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), focused on developing a collective strategy to combat violent extremism in Pakistan.

Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), who participated as the chief guest, highlighted the role of students in fighting extremism and emphasized the power of education in defeating violent ideologies.

During the dialogue, Dr. Khalid Chauhan stated that the approval of this policy reflects the government's strong commitment to eliminating extremism. He added that its successful implementation would lay the foundation for a peaceful society for future generations.

The Director General of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) also addressed the participants, stressing the importance of countering extremism and its impact on Pakistan’s Human Development Index.

In the opening session, DG NACTA Saleha Zakir Shah, along with government representatives and experts, underscored the need for joint efforts to ensure a peaceful Pakistan. The event concluded with Dr. Khalid Chauhan stating that the dialogue had established a solid foundation for implementing concrete steps in line with the national policy.