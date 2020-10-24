Federal govt takes notice of journalists' disappearance, assures support in early recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal government has taken notice of the disappearance of journalist Ali Imran Syed from Karachi and offered all required support, assistance for his early recovery.

This was stated by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

In a tweet, he said the Secretary Interior has contacted Inspector General Police Sindh and discussed the safe recovery of the missing journalist.

Interior Secretary assured the assistance of federal agencies to make possible the reunion of Imran with his family as early as possible.

According to media reports, the reporter of Geo news went missing in Karachi on Friday. The Geo News administration stated that the Karachi police chief and DIG East had been informed about Imran's disappearance. The family had also submitted a report to Sachal police station.