Fesco Chief To Hold E-court On Nov 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Fesco chief to hold E-court on Nov 24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (Khuli Katchery) on Facebook here on Thursday (November 24, 2022).

Fesco spokesperson said on Monday that the open court would start at 10 am and the Fesco chief would listen to electricity related complaints till 12 noon.

The electricity consumers belonging to entire Fesco region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact the chief through his Facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/ and chief would issue on-spot orders for redressal of their issues, he added.

