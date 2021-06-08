Fesco issues shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Shah Burhan feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm while FIEDMC, Multan Chemical, PABC, MIJ, ChinOne, King Kong, Zahid Jee, ZR Green, Brighto Chemical and Kamal feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco, Pakka Dalla, Scarp-1 and Darul Ehsan feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, and Burj feeder emanating from Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 1 pm on Wednesday (June 9).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, FIEDMC, Brighto, Chin-Son, Coca Cola, Karas Paint and Hyundai Nishat Motor feeders originating from 132-KV M-III grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon whereas Zamzam, Gulbehar, Babar Chowk and Garden Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Fakhar Abad, Wapda City, Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park and Lathianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and new Sitiana feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will observe load shedding from 9 am to 2 pm on June 09.

Meanwhile, power supply from Surmax, Ghani Surmax and Hayat Chemia feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Sufi Di Kothi and Namdar feeders emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm while Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor, Dastgir Colony and Model City feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station will observe shutdown from 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Fertilizer, KTM-II, Jail Road, Naimat Colony, Scarp Colony, Naithary Road and D-Ground feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 11 am while Bahmaniwala feeder originating from 132-KV Value Added City grid station will observe shutdown from 8 amto 6 pm on June 9.