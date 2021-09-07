UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:01 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from Gulab feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Sindhu, Rehmanabad, Shehbaz Pur, Khurd Pur, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Parokianwala, Elyas, Siddiqueabad and MashaAllah feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Torianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Zafar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.

m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday (September 08).

Similarly, electricity supply from Saeed Abad, Sadar Bazaar, Muneer Abad and Raja Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Burj feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Pakka Dalla and Sultan Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Samana, Azhar Corporation and Ramdewali feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 08.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Oil Road Samana Chiniot Rehmanabad Bagh September From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Rain lashes capital city; gives respite to citizen ..

Rain lashes capital city; gives respite to citizens from sweltering heat

35 seconds ago
 RDA takes solid steps for facilitation of citizens ..

RDA takes solid steps for facilitation of citizens

37 seconds ago
 CTP committed to improve traffic flow at city road ..

CTP committed to improve traffic flow at city roads

39 seconds ago
 Knitwear exports witnessed record increase 24.40%

Knitwear exports witnessed record increase 24.40%

42 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi gearing up to host 18th edition of ADIHE ..

Abu Dhabi gearing up to host 18th edition of ADIHEX 2021

17 minutes ago
 Brick kilns not using zigzag technology to be demo ..

Brick kilns not using zigzag technology to be demolish

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.