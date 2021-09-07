FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from Gulab feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Sindhu, Rehmanabad, Shehbaz Pur, Khurd Pur, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Parokianwala, Elyas, Siddiqueabad and MashaAllah feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Torianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Zafar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.

m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday (September 08).

Similarly, electricity supply from Saeed Abad, Sadar Bazaar, Muneer Abad and Raja Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Burj feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Pakka Dalla and Sultan Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Samana, Azhar Corporation and Ramdewali feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 08.