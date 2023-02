FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Wednesday, power supply from Khalid and Mureedwala feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Railway Road, Dawakhari, Salooni Jhal and Mochiwala Road feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Circular Road, Jhal Khannuana and Ideal Chowk feeders connected with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Katchery Road, Fowara Chowk and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Lasani Town and Meeranwala feeders linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Johar Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid sation, Millat Town feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Taj Colony, Ahmad Abad, new Jinnah Colony, Siddhupura and Saeed Abad feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, new Amin Town feeder linked with 132-KV SPS grid station, Makkoana and Lal Kothi feeders attached with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, 240 Mor, Gugera, Ali Pur Bungalow, Theraj Shaheed and islam Pura feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ali Abad and Satiana Village feeders originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, new Khannuana and Gulbehar Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Burj feeder attached with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Mangoana, Ahmad Nagar and Minara feeders connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Sangra feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Nisar Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Atomic Energy, Muhammad Pura and Gulfishan feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sohal feeder connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, GM Abad and Raza Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Shehbaz Pur feeder linked with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, al-Faisal and Niamoana feeders attached with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Maanpur feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, 466 Road and Khiddarwala feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Raza Abad and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Garh Fateh Shah feeder attached with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Ravi feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station and Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Elyas Garden feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Yasrab and Fateh Abad feeders attached with 132-KV OTP grid station, Ideal Chowk feeder connected with 132-KV GIS grid station, new Sabzi Mandi, Fig, Zaitoon Textile, Loona, al-Fareed, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Hussain Abad and Mujtaba Saood feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, People's Colony No.2, Mabook Road and Kareem Town feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kshmir Road feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (February 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Aftab, Lasani Town, Tiaz-ul-Jannah, Mansooran and STS feeders connected with 132-KV Small Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed and Akbar feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah, Muhammadi Sharif, Minara, Aminpur Road, Bukharian, Taja Beerwala, Mangoana, Ahmad Nagar and Bhowana feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Fazal-e-Rabbi, Boraywal Road, al-Haram, Meeranwala, Industrial Estate-II, Industrial Estate-III, Industrial Estate-IV, STS and Mansooran feeders attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on February 09, 2023.