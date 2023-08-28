Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from Peoples Colony No.2, Fawara Chowk, Maqbool Road and Kareem Town feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Rasool Pura and Ali Road feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon while Kanwanwala feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Hamdard-1 and Green Avenue feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (August 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile, Mari (SEL), Bilal, Meema and Rafiq Cotton feeders linked with 132-KV Shahkot grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 29.

