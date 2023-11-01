FESCO issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Khannuana feeder linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Cardiology and Shadman feeders attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Tariq Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL) and Asim Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (November 02, 2023).